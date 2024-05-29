FG to outgoing varsity VCs: Appoint your deputies as acting administrators 

The Federal Government has directed the National Universities Commission, NUC, to inform outgoing vice-chancellors in federal universities to nominate their deputies to temporarily serve as acting vice-chancellors.

This was conveyed in a letter written to the outgoing vice chancellors which was dated May 28, 2024 and signed by the acting Executive Secretary of NUC, Chris Maiyaki.

According to the letter, the move was prompted by a directive from the Federal Ministry of Education, which duly notified the commission on the end of the tenure of some vice-chancellors.

Highlighting that the appointment of the acting vice-chancellors should be done through the recommendations of the universities’ senates, NUC said the soon-to-be inaugurated governing councils of the universities would appoint acting vice-chancellors after their inauguration.

A copy of the letter obtained by newsmen in Abuja read: “I write, further to previous communication Ref. No. NUC/ES/138/Vol. 65/88 and dated 27 May 2024, to convey the directive of the Federal Ministry of Education, vide its letter Ref. No. FME/TE/CỰ/130/T6/458 and dated 28 May 2024 (copy attached), to the effect that Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities, who are rounding up their tenures, are to nominate, through the recommendation of their Senates, a Deputy Vice-Chancellor that will oversee the office of the Vice-Chancellor in a temporary capacity.

“The Governing Councils, after their inauguration, will appoint Acting Vice-Chancellors for a period not less than 6 months, during which they will commence the process of appointing a substantive Vice-Chancellors.

“This circular takes pre-eminence over our earlier communication on the same subject.

“Please accept the assurances of my highest considerations, always.”