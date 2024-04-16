FG has rescued over 1,000 abductees without ransom – NSA

The National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, says the Federal Government has rescued over 1,000 victims of verified mass abduction across the country without paying ransom.

Ribadu said this on Monday in Abuja while receiving 22 rescued students and staff of the Federal University Gusau.

He said that covert operations were conducted in the last few months, adding that the successful rescue operations were testimonies to the efforts of the government to free all those being unlawfully held in captivity.

He said: “We have so far released over 1,000 of such victims without noise and in complete respect for their privacy and safety.

“We released people from Zambara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Katsina, Taraba, Adamawa, and so many other states.

“Thousands, but never said a word and we thank God for that, and maybe that is the reason why we are so far very successful.

“This occasion marks a final juncture in a series of rescues we have undertaken in the last few months to free victims of recent cases of mass abductions that are verified.

“It is making a difference, it is a matter of time and we will see the outcome of the work we are doing.”

The NSA said the victims were rescued unhurt and without any of the female abductees molested, adding that it was a marked departure from what had been the case in the past.

According to Ribadu, going forward, the government is strengthening law enforcement and security measures to prevent further abductions.

He added that the government would strengthen physical security across vulnerable communities in the country.

He said: “This work is done by our security forces, our armed forces, our police, and our intelligence agencies.

“All of us collectively have done this work together and we all are fully participating and this is the outcome of it.”

Ribadu commended the leadership of President Bola Tinubu for working assiduously to address insecurity in the country.

Also Read:

According to him, the efforts have led to great improvement in recent times in taming terrorist attacks.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that those rescued were abducted from the school on September 22, 2023 when bandits attacked three off-campus students’ hostels at Sabon Gida in Gusau, Zamfara State.

Those kidnapped from the university included female students, some male artisans, a private security guard and a protocol officer.