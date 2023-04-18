FG gives date for completion of Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road

The Federal Government says work on the Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway will be completed before May 29.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji-Fashola (SAN), disclosed the likely completion date on Monday.

He spoke while on pre-inauguration inspection of the highway.

The section of the highway is part of the 375.4 kilometre Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano project awarded during the first tenure of the Buhari administration.

Fashola said that the section would be completed and inaugurated before President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office in May.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the reconstruction of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano carriageway is divided into three sections.

Fashola said while the second and third sections covering 210 kilometres was almost completed, section one from Abuja to Kaduna will be left for the incoming administration to undertake.

He said: “Section I (Abuja-Kaduna) will continue beyond the tenure of this administration.

“We lost about a year in 2022 due to criminal activities and rights of way.”

Fashola explained that issues that delayed the work included the relocation of buildings, electricity installations and markets.

“All we need is to collaborate with Minister of Federal Capital, governments of Niger and Kaduna States to enable the work move faster and smoothly,” he said.

Similarly, the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, disclosed that the Second Niger bridge is also ready for inauguration.

He described it is the third legacy project of the Buhari administration.

Gambari commended the President for making resources available for infrastructure development across the country.

The Managing Director, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Aminu Umar-Sadiq, said they were involved in funding some projects.

Umar-Sadiq said apart from funding, it was important to resolve issues of right of way and security for the projects to proceed according to schedule.