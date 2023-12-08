FG determined to actualise vision for boundary management – Shettima

Vice-President, Kashim Shettima has restated the determination of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to actualise the government’s vision in the management of various boundaries in the country.

This was contained in a statement by Shettima’s Spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, on Friday.

The Vice-President gave the assurance when he received the management of the National Boundary Commission at the State House.

The management of the Commission was led by its Director-General, Adamu Adaji, on a courtesy visit to the Vice-President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Shettima, who is also Chairman of the Commission’s board, commended its management and staff for working assiduously with the various stakeholders to ensure harmonious relationship along the border corridors.

The Vice-President, therefore, urged them to keep up the good work.

“I want to thank you, I want to commend you for working hard to preserve the territorial integrity of this country and maintaining peace and security, both internally and externally,” he reiterated.

Shettima encouraged the Commission’s staff and management not to relent in their efforts in resolving contentious issues of boundary disputes across the country.

On the constitution of a new board for the Commission, the VP stressed the need to urgently constitute the body to facilitate the operations of the NBC.

He, however, urged stakeholders “to be very sensitive about the nomination of persons from the various sub-regions, particularly selecting people who have background knowledge of the Industry.”

Earlier, in his presentation, Adaji, reiterated the Commission’s resolve to sustain its tempo of activities to preserve and maintain Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

The Director-General also restated the commitment of the Commission to promotion of peace and security along internal and international borders.

He highlighted some of the achievements recorded in the ongoing work at the Nigeria-Cameroon International front to include the construction of about 2,214 pillars.

Adaji also highlighted the progress of work on the Nigeria-Niger International boundary.

He further explained the various efforts made by the Commission to promote transborder cooperation between Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

Adaji also said that in spite of some challenges in the management of Internal boundaries, the Commission had demarcated about 30 interstate boundaries, some of which had been completed.