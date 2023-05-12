FG constitutes Advertising Offences Tribunal

The Federal Government FG has constituted the Advertising Offences Tribunal, with retired Justice Cecelia Olatoregun as the Chairman.

A statement issued by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Friday, said four other members were appointed.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the appointments in line with Section 38 of ARCON Act No 23 of 2022.

The other members of the tribunal are Charles Odenigbo, Moroof Aileru, Julie Jacks and Idorenyen Enang.

The tribunal is an independent specialised judicial body established to ensure equity, openess, fairness and impartiality in all disputes and offences committed under the ARCON Act.

It is also envisaged that the Tribunal will ensure speedy hearing and timely resolution of all matters before it.