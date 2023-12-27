FG condoles Na’Abba family, condemns Plateau’s killings

The Federal Government has sent condolences to Na’Abba’s family, the government and people of Kano State, on the passing of Alhaji Umar Ghali Na’Abba.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Wednesday.

The statement reads in part: “As the second Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives in the 4th Republic, Na’Abba earned a name and reputation for himself as a committed democrat and a fearless politician, who resolutely believed in the doctrine of separation of powers that is at the foundation of all functioning democracies.

“He fought and survived many political battles, and helped cement the reputation of the House of Representatives as a pro-people institution. The legacies of his leadership of the 4th House of Representatives are still very much with us, in the legislation passed, and the institutions and parliamentary precedents established.

“In the years since his time in the House, even whilst not in public office, he remained a bold and forthright politician, respected by all, including those who did not share his views. There is no doubt that Nigeria’s democracy is poorer for his passing.

“May Almighty Allah grant his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Meanwhile, FG has strongly condemned the recent killings in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

Idris in a separate statement reiterated the commitment of the President Bola Tinubu’s Administration to securing every inch of Nigerian territory, and ensuring that all forms of criminality by terrorists, bandits and militants are tackled boldly and decisively.

The statement reads: “President Tinubu has directed the security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of these heinous killings are fished out and brought to justice.

“The President has also directed the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and other relevant agencies to work with the Plateau State Government to deliver immediate humanitarian relief to the affected communities”.

Idris stated that the FG acknowledged the deep pains being felt by all the victims of these attacks, and pledged to scale up collaboration with and support of the State Governments in the collective task of ensuring lasting peace and security in Nigeria.

“At the Federal level, all hands are on deck across the security and intelligence agencies, to scale up intelligence-gathering and crisis-response efforts.

“We pray for God’s comfort and healing for all the affected communities and families. May the souls of the dead rest in peace. Amen” Idris prayed.