FG combats Lagos-Ibadan Expressway’s Long Bridge flooding, to fix expansion joints

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, on Wednesday said cleaning of the drains on the popular Long Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was in process to curb flooding.

Kesha told the News Agency of Nigeria on telephone that cleaning of the highway drain had been completed on the Sagamu-bound carriageway of the bridge.

She said the cleaning had continued on the Lagos-bound lane and would be completed in a few weeks to tackle perennial flooding on the popular bridge.

The controller said that in the next few weeks, the entire bridge would be free from all debris and blockades.

She said: “If you travel on that bridge now, you will see that one side has been desilted.

“It’s a work in progress.

“We are still working to ensure that all other sides are disilted.

“One side of the Sagamu-bound carriageway has been desilted.

“On the second side, work is ongoing.”

Speaking on worn out expansion joints on the bridge, Kesha said they would be replaced after completing the ongoing reconstruction/rehabilitation project on the highway to reduce stress on road users.

She said: “The expansion joints will be visited after this main reconstruction work.

“We do not want to increase the inconvenience that motorists are passing through at the moment.

“So, we want to be done with the reconstruction of the main pavement works, then we are going to revisit the replacement of all the expansion joints that have issues.”

The Controller said efforts were on to ensure the highway was delivered in record time.