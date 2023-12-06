FERMA begins rehabilitation of N300m roads in Adamawa

The National office of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) said it had begun the rehabilitation of N300 million roads in Adamawa State.

Irikepe-Eugene Baror, Acting Zonal Director in charge of the northeast, told newsmen during the inauguration of the project in Yola, on Wednesday.

He said the project was a 1km road rehabilitation from Shehu Street to Jijji Mansur Street in Yola metropolis aimed at bringing development to the communities.

Baror said: “The scope of the project includes: cutting of potholes, Stonebase on Potholes, priming with MC1, patching of potholes with Asphaltic Concrete Wearing Course on potholes and failed sections of the road”.

“The project was part of the 2023 agency’s intervention project which is expected to be completed in three months”.

He added that the agency had also embarked on the rehabilitation of the damaged portion of the 1km Mayobelwa to Ngurore road through direct labour.

Babangida Kawuwa, Federal Roads Maintenance Engineer in charge of Adamawa State, expressed gratitude to the benefiting communities for their understanding and cooperation over the project.

“We call on the residents to provide feedback and report any issue that may arise during the project as open lines of communication will be maintained to address concerns and keep the community well-informed,” he said.

He emphasised that FERMA remained committed to enhancing Nigeria’s road infrastructure as the project was a testimony to the commitment and dedication towards improving the lives of citizens through better transportation networks.