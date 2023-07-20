The Federal University Gusau has expelled seven students and suspended six others for various offences, including examination malpractice and gross misconduct.
This was contained in a statement by the Information Officer of the University, Malam Umar Usman, on Wednesday.
Usman said: “The Management of Federal University Gusau, Zamfara, had during its 82nd meeting considered the report and recommendations forwarded to it by students’ disciplinary committee.
“The committee recommended the expulsion of seven students and rustication of six others for various gross misconducts.
ALSO READ:
- Federal University expels seven students, rusticates six
- Drama as trader allegedly finds male private part inside food
- Judy Austin speaks on report she was dating Yul Edochie while still married
- First firm to import petrol aside NNPCL brings in 27m litres
- Senate seeks abolition of age limit as requirement for employment
“The affected students were proven to have engaged in various offences that
contravened the laws and regulations governing the conducts of students in the
university.
“The expulsion and rustication were conveyed to the affected students by the
Ag. Academic Secretary of the University, Malam Mu’awiyya Bello on behalf of the
Registrar, Malam Yakubu Anivbassa.”
According to Musa, the students were punished for different offences/misconducts ranging from burglary and stealing to assault, circulation of unverified information via social media and examination malpractices.