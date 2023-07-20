Federal University expels seven students, rusticates six

828 828

The Federal University Gusau has expelled seven students and suspended six others for various offences, including examination malpractice and gross misconduct.

This was contained in a statement by the Information Officer of the University, Malam Umar Usman, on Wednesday.

Usman said: “The Management of Federal University Gusau, Zamfara, had during its 82nd meeting considered the report and recommendations forwarded to it by students’ disciplinary committee.

“The committee recommended the expulsion of seven students and rustication of six others for various gross misconducts.

“The affected students were proven to have engaged in various offences that

contravened the laws and regulations governing the conducts of students in the

university.

“The expulsion and rustication were conveyed to the affected students by the

Ag. Academic Secretary of the University, Malam Mu’awiyya Bello on behalf of the

Registrar, Malam Yakubu Anivbassa.”

According to Musa, the students were punished for different offences/misconducts ranging from burglary and stealing to assault, circulation of unverified information via social media and examination malpractices.