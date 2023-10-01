FCTA probes death of one-chance victim in government hospital

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has set up an investigative panel to probe the death of a woman pushed out of a moving vehicle by suspected criminals, popularly known as one-chance.

Sympathisers rushed the victim to Maitama District Hospital, but she did not get medical assistance until she died.

The Mandate Secretary of the Health and Environment Services Secretariat at the FCTA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, said the panel, made up of representatives of the Nigerian Police and other stakeholders, would ensure that justice is served.

Fasawe explained that at a meeting with the management of the hospital, information received showed that the criminals shoved the victim, Greatness Olorunfemi, out of the moving vehicle on September 26.

She added that a Good Samaritan took the deceased to the hospital at 8:35pm, but she died due to alleged negligence of the medical team at the hospital.

Responding, the Medical Director, Dr. Imuentinyan Igbinovia, denied the allegation, saying the victim had died before she arrived at the hospital.

Not satisfied, the Secretary requested for an autopsy and preparation of a Coroner’s Inquest in addition to the investigation panel to ascertain the cause and circumstances of the death of the victim.

Fasawe expressed her heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and implored the public to be vigilant and exercise caution while moving about in the FCT.

The Secretary appealed for patience and discretion until the investigations were completed.

Also Read:

She assured of continuous communication with relevant stakeholders, including the family, Police and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission among others to ensure that the case is properly investigated.

She also admonished security agencies to strengthen security surveillance and protection measures across the capital city.