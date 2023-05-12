Fasoranti at 97: Things getting worse in Nigeria

The Leader of pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has declared that things are getting worse in Nigeria.

The Yoruba leader spoke with newsmen on Thursday in his Akure, Ondo State country home as he turned 97.

Fasoranti said: “I feel fulfilled at 97.

“I have seen it all.

“I’ve seen the worse and the best.

“I lost my wife and my daughter.

“She was shot dead, but generally, I have to thank God for everything.

“This is not the Nigeria of my dream.

“Things are getting worse.

“We only hope those we are leaving behind will try and do their best because what we are seeing now is not good for the country at all.

“My expectations from the incoming government are many, but I want the government to give priority to unemployment and insecurity.

“People are not gainfully employed and it is getting worse every day.

“I hope the incoming government will try and look into it and the security of the land.

“The incoming government should also look into the restructuring of the country, and I hope the new President will do it.”