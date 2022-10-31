Fare hike, empty roads as Lagos State drivers begin strike + Photos

Increase in the costs of transport fare in parts of Lagos has been observed on Monday as some drivers withdrew their services.

Along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, a trip from First Gate Bus Stop to Orile, that used to go for N150, the minibus drivers now charge N250.

From Mile 2 to Ketu/Mile 12 is now N500 from N400.

Our Correspondent also observed that the few commercial buses plying between Lagos and Ogun States via the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway now charge N800 for any bus stop from Berger Bus Stop.

The scarcity of buses and price hike has resulted in stranded commuters.

The drivers under the aegis of Joint Drivers Welfare Association Of Nigeria are boycotting Lagos roads for seven days to protest extortion by members of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee.