Fake NADECO plotting to discredit Tinubu — APC US

The All Progressives Congress in the United States of America has alerted the general public of the purported plans by a National Democratic Coalition impostor to discredit President Bola Tinubu in the US over his education credentials.

The Chairman of the APC-USA, Prof. Tai Balofin, levelled this allegation in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

Balofin said they strongly believed it was their responsibility to shed light on the matter, emphasising the importance of substantiated facts over premature and unsubstantiated allegations.

The chairman noted that the allegation surrounding Tinubu’s educational certificate from Chicago State University had been addressed, with the institution confirming the authenticity of the certificate.

He said: “The leadership of All Progressives Congress USA is compelled to address the recent allegations made by a political opposition group hiding under the label of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) USA.

“It has come to our attention that this impostor NADECO is organising a World Press Conference aimed at propagating unfounded claims regarding the educational credentials of President Bola Tinubu.

“We strongly believe it is our responsibility to shed light on this matter and emphasize the importance of substantiated facts over premature and unsubstantiated allegations.

“While we respect the role of the press as the watchdog of democracy, it is essential to distinguish between genuine and constructive inquiry and baseless accusations.”

The Chairman said it was crucial to note that this matter was already in the hands of the appropriate authorities, specifically the courts, where due process and legal procedures would be followed.

Balofin said the President as a prominent figure and statesman had contributed immensely to Nigeria’s political landscape.

He added that his dedication to the nation had been evident for years, saying it was unbecoming and counterproductive to attempt to tarnish his reputation for political gain and cheap blackmail.

Furthermore, Balofin clarified that the group organising this World Press Conference under the banner of NADECO USA was not the original NADECO that Tinubu was a part of during the late General Sani Abacha era.

The Chairman urged the public not to be misled by these attempts to distort history.

He noted that the leadership of the APC USA stands firmly against any attempt to undermine the reputation of Tinubu and, by extension, Nigeria.

Balofin said they believed in the strength of the democratic processes and the judicial system to address any legitimate concerns.

Also Read:

The Chairman said unfounded allegations not only do a disservice to the public, but also risked diverting attention from pressing issues that truly deserved scrutiny.

He said they remained committed to democratic principles and they encouraged this group hiding under NADECO USA to engage in constructive dialogue and allow the legal system to take its course in addressing any genuine concerns.

Balofin said they would organise a public campaign in Chicago on Monday and address a world press conference to properly inform the international community about the progressive leadership the President was leading in Nigeria.