The Action Alliance says it will take legal action against the Independent National Electoral Commission and its key officers over the faction in the party.

The party said on Thursday in Abuja that the action would be effected if INEC refused to await outcome of court cases filed against it over alleged suspension.

Kenneth Udeze, National Chairman of the party, alleged that INEC endorsed the factional executives of the party in spite of pending court cases.

He said that the party would have no option than to begin fresh law suit against the commission.

He said that INEC could be guilty of contempt of court proceedings if it went ahead of the two pending court cases to acknowledge the factional party officials.

News Agency of Nigeria recalls that on June 21, nine executive members of the party were suspended by the party’s highest caucus, the National Think Tank Committee which was monitored by officials of INEC.

He said: “We call to let the whole world know the state of Action Allliance national leadership.

“Few days ago, the media was awash with the news that the national chairman of Action Alliance and the National Secretary of the party Mr Vernimbe James has been suspended from the party.

“That is not correct, that is false, misleading and should be disregarded by all Nigerians and all Action Alliance party members across the country.

“What transpired was that some suspended national officers of the party with uninformed staff of INEC made false pronouncement that the Action Alliance national chairman and secretary were suspended from the party.

“We hold the commission in high esteem under the chairmanship of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and we believe and hope that it will correct itself on anything that went wrong as a result of misinformation as regard the purported suspension.”

Udeze said that he remained the party’s national chairman and Vernimbe, the national secretary, except and until decided otherwise by a competent court of law where the matters were pending.