Ex-Man U star Carlos Tevez rushed to hospital in Argentina

Former Argentina international Carlos Tevez has been admitted to hospital after suffering chest pains.

The 40-year-old Argentine is one of only 14 footballers to play for both Manchester United and Manchester City.

He spent the night at a clinic in the upmarket Buenos Aires neighbourhood of San Isidro after seeking medical help.

He was due to undergo more tests at another nearby hospital.

The club the retired striker manages, top-flight Argentinian side Independiente, confirmed his hospital admission overnight as it said the initial results had been “satisfactory”.

Local reports have linked the problems to stress.

Tevez has yet to make any official comment.

Independente said in an overnight statement on X, formerly Twitter, after initially denying the father-of-three had been admitted to hospital: “Our coach, Carlos Tevez, went to the La Trinidad Hospital in San Isidro with chest pain.

“They carried out the corresponding tests and they were satisfactory.

“Today he will continue with a series of tests scheduled in advance as part of a general check-up.”

It added in a subsequent message: “Carlos Tevez will be hospitalised as a precaution until the corresponding tests are completed.”

It was not immediately clear whether he would be able to attend a club training session scheduled for later today.

The hospital where he is set to undergo further tests has been named as the Finochietto Hospital in Buenos Aires.

Tevez is understood to suffer from high blood pressure and regularly undergoes medical checks.

He sparked speculation about his future as Independiente coach after suspending a press conference following the club’s elimination from a cup competition earlier this month.

He was rushed to hospital last year following a domestic accident.

Wayne Rooney revealed in February Tevez was the footballer he most enjoyed playing with during his career.

The pair played together between 2007 and 2009 before the latter signed for United’s rivals Manchester City.

United won the Premier League title in both of Tevez’s seasons with the club and also lifted the Champions League in 2008 and the League Cup in 2009.