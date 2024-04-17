Ex-MAN boss lauds Dangote for reducing diesel price

A former Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Ogun State Chapter, Dr. Wale Adegbite, has lauded Dangote Petroleum Refinery for reducing the price of diesel from N1,200 to N1,000 per litre across the country.

Adegbite gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun State.

Adegbite said the decision of Dangote Refinery to reduce the price of diesel was a welcome development as this would help businesses to thrive in the face of current economic challenges in the country.

He said: “The reduction of diesel price from N1,200 to N1,000 is a very good development and it will reduce the cost of doing business.

“We hope it can be sustained and not just predatory pricing.”

Also Read:

NAN reports that Tony Chiejina, the spokesperson for Dangote Group, made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday.

Dangote Refinery had rolled out the product three weeks ago at a reduced price of N1,200 per litre, representing over 30 percent reduction from the previous market price of about N1,600 per litre.