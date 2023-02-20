Ex-hubby to Tonto Dikeh: Please move on

Olakunle Churchill, the former husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has advised her to move on.

The advice from Churchill, seven years after the collapse of their union, came as their son turned seven last week.

Both of them had tried celebrating the product of their union in their own way, but this did not go down well with Dikeh, who accused her ex-husband of contributing nothing to his welfare.

She said it was as back as Churchill not paying Child Support as ordered by the court.

But responding to Dike on the social media, Churchill wrote: “If I have 10 wives, 10 children, I get money or I no get, e no concern you.

“Deal with the past and move on.

“Focus on your life.

“Forget history, It’s been 7 years.

“Please move on.

“It’s election period.”