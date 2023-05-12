Ex-Governor surrenders to authorities in Afghanistan

Former Governor of Afghanistan’s Central Bamyan province during the then Afghan government Mohammad Tahir Zuhair has surrendered to authorities in the northern Samangan province.

Provincial Director for Information and Culture Firuzudin Munib said Friday.

Munib said Zuhair surrendered to security forces in the Dara-e-Suf Bala district earlier Thursday and has been shifted to the provincial capital Aybak City.

Zuhair, served as Minister for Information and Culture during the past government, used to live secretly since the fall of the former western-back administration and induction of the Taliban-run caretaker government in Afghanistan in August 2021, local media said.

Hundreds of ranking officials with the ousted government had either been living in exile or joined the new caretaker administration and living inside Afghanistan.

The country’s former President, Hamid Karzai, and the erstwhile head of the Peace Council in the then government Abdullah Abdullah were among the top officials living in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul since the fall of the former government in August 2021.