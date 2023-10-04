Ex-Gov. Ortom condoles with church over building collapse in Makurdi 

Former Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, Wednesday condoled with Dr Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, and the church, over Tuesday’s collapse of its building in Makurdi, the State’s capital.

Recall that the Resident Pastor of the church, four of his colleagues and other congregants were praying when the building collapsed, killing the lead pastor and injuring others.

In a statement issued in Makurdi by Terver Akase, his spokesman, Ortom condoled with the family of the late Pastor.

Also Read:

He also condoled with the entire Christian community in Benue, and sympathised with those who sustained injuries in the accident.

Ortom prayed to God to console the bereaved family and grant the survivors speedy healing.