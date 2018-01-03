Ex-Gov. Lawal Kaita laid to rest in Katsina

The remains of the former Governor of the defunct Kaduna State, Alhaji Lawal Kaita, has been buried in Katsina.

Kaita died on Tuesday in a hospital in Abuja during a protracted illness at the age 85.

The funeral prayer of the deceased was led by Imam Mustapha Liman at the palace of the Emir of Katsina at 2.30pm.

Prominent personalities that attended the rite included a Federal Government delegation comprising the Minister of Defence, Major General Mansur Dan-Ali (rtd); Minister of

State for Aviation, Alhaji Hadi Sirika; and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Garba Shehu.

Others were the Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu; Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouq; and the Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha.

The Director-General SMEDAN, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda; member House of Representatives representing Kankia/Kusada/Ingawa, Alhaji Ahmad Babba; traditional rulers; and religious leaders from across the country also attended the burial.

Kaita was buried at the old Danmarna cemetery in Katsina metropolis.

He left behind a wife, children and grandchildren.

The deceased was the elected governor of old Kaduna State on the platform of the National Party of Nigeria between October and December 1983.