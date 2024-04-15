Ex-Edo Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu’s private residence security post demolished + Video

The security post at the private residence of a former Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has been demolished.

The demolition of the structure at the residence of the impeached Deputy Governor was carried out without notification.

A team from the Edo State Government House, Benin and Edo Ministry of Roads and Bridges carried out the demolition on Sunday.

Also Read:

Those who carried out the demolition at about 5pm were backed by heavily armed policemen.

Shaibu was impeached and removed from office last week Monday.

He is in court contesting his removal.

The Security gate of the private residence of former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, pulled down.



Pastor Paul Enenche | Big Wiz | Daddy of Lagos | BSC in Law | Layi | Chioma | Saudi Arabia | National Grid | Noun | Yoruba Nation #Davido #Dollar pic.twitter.com/G6pgECfjLq — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) April 15, 2024