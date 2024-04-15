Trending
Ex-Edo Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu’s private residence security post demolished + Video

The security post at the private residence of a former Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has been demolished.

The demolition of the structure at the residence of the impeached Deputy Governor was carried out without notification.

A team from the Edo State Government House, Benin and Edo Ministry of Roads and Bridges carried out the demolition on Sunday.

Those who carried out the demolition at about 5pm were backed by heavily armed policemen.

Shaibu was impeached and removed from office last week Monday.

He is in court contesting his removal.

