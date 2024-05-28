Every resident in South-East must sit at home on May 30, says IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra has insisted that the May 30 sit-at-home remains sacrosanct across the South-East and that every resident in the zone should stay at home in commemoration of “Biafra Heroes Day.”

The pro-Biafran group made this known in a statement signed by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, on Tuesday.

The IPOB had earlier directed the West African Examination Council and the authorities of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka to shift their respective engagements earlier scheduled for the day, while declaring the day as a day to celebrate its fallen heroes during the civil war between 1967 and 1970.

The statement said the remembrance of all those who fought for Biafra freedom and sovereignty remains imperative, and no government or security agency has any authority to harass any innocent person during the event.

Powerful stated that all social activities in Biafra Land are banned.

He added that markets, schools, banks, government, and private businesses are not allowed to open, adding that the entire South-East would be on lockdown from 6am to 6pm on that day.

The statement read, “The global family IPOB wishes to remind every person resident in Biafra territory that 30th May 2024 sit-at-home in commemoration of Biafra Heroes Day is sacrosanct and we oblige everyone to abide by this order, it’s only one day, only Thursday, May 30, 2024 no other day.

“As long as Biafra Land is concerned, IPOB remains a very important state actor on the issues concerning Biafra. The remembrance of all those who fought for Biafra’s freedom and sovereignty remains imperative, and no government or security agency has any authority to harass any innocent person during that event.

“We are urging all state governors in Biafra Land to ensure the safety of persons and properties on that day. The students for WAEC on that day must put on their school uniform to identify themselves as WAEC candidates. We are not involved in criminal activities going on and we cannot stop our children from taking their exams.

“The Federal Government must understand that they cannot slaughter our heroes and, at the same time, stop us from mourning or remembering them. Those who died in the defence of our land from the extermination agenda of the Nigerian and British governments during the genocidal war of 1967–1970 are worthy to be remembered and celebrated.:

The group stated that all Biafran heroes and heroines must be remembered, including Bruce Mayrock from the USA, who sacrificed his youthful age for Biafrans

“We remember and honour General Phillip Efiong, Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Air raid Achuzie, Dr Frank Opigo, General Umunnakwe, Thomas Aguiyi Ironsi, Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu, and many others who contributed immensely for us to live.

“Biafrans in the diaspora are advised to go and obtain permits to rally in their respective countries. We must tell the world the story of the Biafran genocidal war and the resilience of Biafran heroes. Our people must understand that Biafra is coming. We have crossed the Rubicon, and nothing will make us change our mind or diminish our resolve towards this fight for Biafra liberation,” the statement added.