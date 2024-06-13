Euro 2024: Five players of Nigerian descent to watch out for

The 2024 edition of Europe’s biggest tournament, which will hold between June 14 and July 14, 2024, will have GOtv bringing to viewers all the 51 games with extensive analysis and magazine shows that explore the stories and history behind each fixture and the players that will light up the tournament.

Euro 2024 presents an opportunity for some of the finest players in the game to stake a claim for legendary status.

Although the tournament is for European teams, there are five brilliant Nigerian footballers vying for glory with teams they represent.

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal’s sensation, Bukayo Saka, made Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Euro again after another productive season with the Gunners. The right winger scored 20 goals and assisted 14 for Mikel Arteta’s side in the just concluded 2023/24 season and is one of the first names on the team sheet for England. He can rewrite his story with England after missing the decisive penalty in the final of Euro 2020.

Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze’s is one of the most exciting street-style footballers in the Premier League. His eye catching display for The Eagles convinced Southgate to drop Marcus Rashford for him as the Three Lions look to better their 2021 runner-up campaign. From being released by four English clubs to representing England at the Euros, he has a point to prove to seal his place in the team. Eze scored 11 goals and assisted six for Oliver Glasner’s resurgent team.

Manuel Akanji

Manchester City defender, Manuel Akanji, earned another call-up to a major tournament for Switzerland. Having been a stalwart for Pep Guardiola’s City as they cruised to a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title, Akanji will get to add more to his 60 caps for the Swiss team.

Noah Okafor

Another exciting Nigerian tearing up the wings in Europe is AC Milan’s attacker, Noah Okafor. He will join Akanji to represent the Swiss National team. The forward produced six goals and three assists for the Rossoneri in all competitions. Okafor has played for Switzerland 22 times.

Michael Folorunsho

Following a stellar loan season with Hellas Verona from Napoli, Michael Folorunsho made his debut for Italy in June and will be part of the squad for Luciano Spalletti’s side as they look to defend their title in Germany.

You can watch all 51 matches and enjoy rich analysis of the teams and players in Euro 2024 on DStv and GOtv!

Stay connected to watch these exciting Nigerians on the big screen at Europe’s biggest continental tournament.

