Sallah: Police ban Durbar activities in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has banned Durbar activities during the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in the state.

This was made public in a statement on Thursday by the state Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel.

He noted that the ban became necessary to sustain the peace by the police command in conjunction with all the relevant security stakeholders.

“In furtherance, a ban on all contending parties has been placed restraining both from conducting Durbar activities for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebrations,” Gumel said.

He, however, advised worshippers to conduct their normal Eid Prayers at the various designated praying grounds, as was traditionally done in the past.

“In this trying period, the Police will enforce the existing Court Order and prevail on the two contending parties regarding the Kano Emirates tussle and urge them to remain apart and respect the court order,” he said.

The commissioner said the command would want to see continued collaboration and cooperation from all stakeholders to collectively work together to build a safer and more secure environment.

He urged the general public to keep reporting any suspicious movement of persons or items to the nearest police station.

Deposed 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero days ago directed his District Heads to come to the Sallah Durbar celebration in the state.

Meanwhile, the command, on Wednesday, denied receipt of a letter from Bayero seeking permission to organise Sallah durbar during the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

Bayero was deposed as the Emir of Kano on May 23, 2024, following the repeal of the Kano Emirate Council Law 2019, which split the Kano emirate into five.

The Kano State House of Assembly repealed the 2019 law, thus scrapping the five emirates created under former governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Acting on the newly passed Kano State Emirate Council Law 2024, Governor Abba Yusuf sacked the five emirs and reinstated Lamido Sanusi, who was deposed in 2020 by Ganduje, as the 16th Emir of Kano.

The 15th Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, however, rejected his dethronement and continued to lay claim to the ancient stool while operating from a mini palace at Nasarawa.