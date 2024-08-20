Erotic Monday Night: Magic of new beginnings, by Tiwa Says

In pursuit of something new, since I had recently ended a relationship or rather a connection, I decided to go for a reading at this book club I had been invited to. I figured that it would be a set of totally different people from what I’m used to. I was right. The setting was different, but still fun.

I connected intellectually and I thoroughly enjoyed the “romancing” of my brain. It was interesting to see that there were people who were looking to connect with people of like minds. People who like to read and analyse what they’ve read. There was no age barrier. That was another thing I found intriguing.

I made several connections, but one stood out: Eric looked like a nerd, but a pretty one. He spoke softly but commanded attention. He was one of those people you just want to listen to. I was enthralled. I watched as his lips moved and I was captivated by his vocabulary. He seemed to enjoy my company too and was even more interested when I told him I write. We spoke about our writings and plans to publish. The event came to an end but we were not done. So we made plans for the weekend.

Eric came early that beautiful Saturday morning. It was so easy to talk to him. We connected intellectually, like I mentioned earlier. Hearing him speak was so mentally stimulating. It was like having a mental orgasm. I was totally enthralled.

This made me wonder about the other orgasm. I was curious to know what he tasted like. So I moved closer to him as he spoke. Without warning, I kissed him on the lips. There was a moment’s hesitation, but after that moment passed, he kissed me back. He tasted good. He kissed like he was eating a new meal and savouring it. Needless to say, he was a good kisser.

I removed his t-shirt and admired his chest and his big dark nipples. I took turns kissing the nipples. I heard him say: “Oh my!” That was funny to me.

He laid me down and took charge. That was a shocking surprise because he looked so soft and innocent. I guess looks are deceive.

After taking off my flimsy dress. he looked at my body and smiled, murmuring: “You are beautiful.” He kissed me all over, pausing at every pleasure point. I don’t know how he knew: He blew soft hot air on my nipples and they responded by becoming erect immediately. He sucked on them sweetly, while touching my thighs. I moaned.

Eric slipped his finger into me. That got my juices flowing. He continued to finger me till he hit my gspot. I couldn’t help it. I came. He smiled again. He spread my legs, looked into my eyes and penetrated. While he fucked me, he never took his eyes off me. “Look at me,” he kept saying. He then asked: “What’s my name?” I called his name as I dug my fingers into his skin.

“Oh my lord, oh my lord,” he moaned as he emptied his juice in me. We both lay panting, then we burst out laughing. He was a delightful surprise indeed. I was glad I met him and I was looking forward to experiencing more parts of him.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: [email protected].

Post Views: 3