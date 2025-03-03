Erotic Monday Night: Lunch hour sex, by Tiwa Says

I’m not one of those people that say: Never this, Never that. In fact, one of my life’s principles is: Never Say Never. Because you never really know how you will act in a situation until you are confronted with it. And because as human beings we change, sometimes we do things that we never thought we could, just give it time.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not trying to make a case for myself. It’s just what it is. I’ve met a lot of people who swore they couldn’t do a thing. At the end of the day, they are the ones advocating for the same thing. It’s just human nature. Life would be so much easier if we didn’t take things so personally and be less judgemental of ourselves and others.

A colleague of mine once castigated another colleague of ours because she found a sex toy in her bag. Of course, I was quick to step into the matter, defending this colleague who was already looking guilty. What are you looking for in someone else’s bag to start with? What she does with herself and how she does it is no one’s business. If she needs some relief at work, it’s her business. As long as it does not affect her duties and other people’s. All these happened some weeks ago. I didn’t know my day was coming soon.

I got to work this beautiful day and I started to feel funny almost immediately. When I say funny, I mean horny. I just couldn’t concentrate.

I went to the restroom to empty my bowel, but that didn’t help. My coochie juice wet my pants and I could even feel it dripping down my legs. I knew I had to do something fast.

I had a work fuck buddy, but I had kept my distance because he had become unnecessarily clingy and I couldn’t cope with that, especially since I didn’t want us to be an item at work. I needed his help though, so I sent him a text to meet me at a restaurant that we frequented at lunch time. He replied in the affirmative. Almost immediately.

I was so restless and was barely able to concentrate, but I managed. I got to the restaurant before him and ordered a drink while I waited. He came in and smiled as soon as he saw me. He apologised for keeping me waiting. While he was talking, I was thinking of the many things I could do to him. We ordered our food and I excused myself to the restroom, which was on the floor above us.

As soon as I got there, I sent him a text to come join me. I unbuttoned my top and pulled up my skirt. I had removed my panties in the office.

When he came in, I pulled him in and kissed him. He grabbed my boobs and teased my nipples. I shoved him to the wall and undid his pants. He had a full throbbing erection. I stroked his dick and he released some juice. I squatted and took the black beauty in my mouth. He moaned and held my head tight, fucking my mouth.

I covered the toilet with the lid and sat him down. Then I put my boobs in his mouth and opened my legs wide. As he sucked my nipples, he also fingered me. I tried not to moan loudly, but I couldn’t help myself. As my juices dropped on his fingers, he moaned: “Oh baby.”

I sat on the dick and rocked. There wasn’t much space to explore, so we managed. When his dick entered my pussy, he exclaimed: “Oh fuck, you’re so warm.” He held on to my breast, sucking it as I fucked him. I dug my nails into his shoulders as I came. “Come for daddy,” he said. He held my waist and told me to go faster. He came, moaning: “Baby.”

I could have sworn someone heard us fucking but there was no one there. Kunle got out first and I joined him at the table a few minutes later. We had a heavy lunch and headed back to the office. He kept smiling for the rest of the day. Talk about a happy dose.

