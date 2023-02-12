EPL: Man City target maximum points against Villa

Man City vs. Aston Villa

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Kick off: 4:30PM

Having experienced one of the most turbulent weeks off the field in their 143-year history, Manchester City return to Premier League action with the visit of Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium today.

Pep Guardiola’s side fell to a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last time out, while the visitors are looking to bounce back from a defeat of their own after going down 4-2 to Leicester City.

Keeping players focused on the top-flight title race has been a thankless task for Pep Guardiola in recent days, as Man City take to the pitch for the first time since being charged with over 100 alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules relating to sponsorship income, revenue and operating costs.

While the Citizens have emphatically denied the charges – which have now been passed on to an independent commission – a sombre atmosphere would have surely been present at the training ground this week, as players and staff rack their brains regarding their futures in Manchester.

There will be no rapid decision regarding the accusations, but City could be hit with unprecedented sanctions if found guilty – from points deductions and fines to expulsion from the league – and Guardiola will no doubt be dreading the questions coming his way as City aim to avoid falling further behind Arsenal at the summit.

The reigning champions could not take advantage of the Gunners’ slip-up at Everton last time out, as their Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hoodoo continued courtesy of Harry Kane’s record-breaking 267th Lilywhites goal.

Unai Emery’s time at Arsenal was not a congenial affair, but the ex-Gunners boss can give his former club another major helping hand in the title fight by taking advantage of the Citizens’ predicament this weekend.

The Spaniard’s positive impact has been well and truly felt in the West Midlands since taking the reins from Steven Gerrard, but his luck ran out when Leicester City came to town, inflicting an unexpected defeat on the Lions in a six-goal thriller.

Ollie Watkins and a Harry Souttar own goal put Villa ahead twice in the game, but James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Tete and Dennis Praet all breached the Lions’ backline to prevent Emery’s 11th-placed side from usurping Chelsea and Liverpool into the top half.

Aston Villa can proudly boast a three-game winning run in Premier League away matches – seeing off Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham and Southampton in that hot streak – but not since 2009 have the visitors collected more successive victories on the road.

Gerrard was so close to winning the Premier League title for Liverpool at the Etihad last term, but Man City produced a sensational comeback on the final day of the season to triumph 3-2, although they missed their shot at a 10th consecutive success against Villa earlier this season in a 1-1 stalemate.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno, Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Bailey.