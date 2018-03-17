EPL: Liverpool plot Hornets fall 

Liverpool vs. WatfordVenue: Anfield StadiumKick off: 6:30PM

Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of losing to Manchester United when they welcome Watford to Anfield in the Premier League this evening.

Watford also suffered defeat last weekend as they went down 3-0 at Arsenal, and back-to-back away trips to top-six opposition will be a test of how far they have come under new manager Javi Gracia.

With United, Tottenham and Chelsea all in FA Cup action this weekend, the visit of Watford gives Liverpool the perfect opportunity to consolidate their top-four spot and close the gap to the Red Devils in second.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have dropped to fourth in the table courtesy of their less at Old Trafford, but victory over the Hornets will lift them back above Spurs and to within a point of United as distant runners-up to Manchester City.

The defeat to their fierce rivals was just their second in the Premier League since October, but they remain unbeaten at home in the top flight this season, the only team other than the Citizens to still hold that record.

News of Harry Kane’s injury layoff will have been greeted fondly by Mohamed Salah as the Egyptian winger looks to become the first non-striker to win the Golden Boot since Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2007-08 season.

Salah has exceeded all expectations to bag 24 league goals this term, which sits him level with Kane at the top of the scoring charts, and also puts Ronaldo and Luis Suarez’s co-record of 31 in a 38-game season with his reach.

His blank in Manchester ended Salah’s six-game league scoring streak, but against Watford he can continue his run of scoring in every top-flight game at Anfield in 2018, which has yielded a total of seven goals in five matches.

Liverpool possible XI: Karius; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Can, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Watford possible XI: Karnezis, Janmaat, Mariappa, Prodl, Holebas, Capoue, Doucoure, Richarlison, Pereyra, Femenia, Deeney.