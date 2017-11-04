EPL: Liverpool face Hammers test

West Ham vs. Liverpool

Venue: London Stadium

Kick off: 6:30PM

Liverpool will look to close the gap on the top four when they take on struggling West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Reds are currently sixth in the Premier League table, three points adrift of the Champions League places, whereas the Hammers are just one point clear of the relegation zone.

A little over a week ago speculation surfaced suggesting that Slaven Bilic had just two games to save his job at West Ham.

Two games later and he remains in the hotseat, although his position is still far from secure.

Two of the four clubs below West Ham in the table have already dispensed of their managers this season, and Bilic will know that defeat to Liverpool on Saturday would leave his own position in an even more precarious state.

West Ham have only lost one of their last five and two of their last nine games in all competitions, but it is their Premier League form which has built most of the pressure on Bilic’s shoulders – just one win from their last six and only two all season.

The Hammers may need to keep that record up during a difficult run of fixtures at the London Stadium, with Leicester City, Chelsea and Arsenal next up at home after Liverpool, and indeed November as a whole promises to be a key month ahead of consecutive games against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal at the start of December.

Jurgen Klopp may not be under quite the same scrutiny as the man in the opposite dugout this weekend, but he has still been forced to field questions over his own future following a disappointing spell of form.

A run of just two wins from 10 matches across all competitions saw the Reds slide down the Premier League table, make an unconvincing start to their Champions League campaign and also suffer elimination from the EFL Cup.

West Ham possible XI: Hart, Reid, Kouyate, Ogbonna, Arnautovic, Fernandes, Lanzini, Noble, Cresswell, Carroll, Hernandez.

Liverpool possible XI: Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Klavan, Moreno, Milner, Henderson, Can, Salah, Sturridge, Firmino.