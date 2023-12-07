EPL: Iwobi double sinks Nottingham Forest

Raul Jimenez and Alex Iwobi scored twice as Fulham returned to winning ways with an emphatic victory over a poor Nottingham Forest side at Craven Cottage.



Iwobi opened the scoring on the half-hour mark when he headed Willian’s cross past Odysseas Vlachodimos, with Jimenez.

He doubled Fulham’s advantage with an emphatic finish after being teed up by Andreas Pereira four minutes later.



Pereira’s free-kick from 25 yards out whistled just wide as the Whites continued to dominate with the impressive Iwobi almost finding the top corner with a curling effort that flew past the wrong side of the post.



Forest, who went into the game on the back of three successive defeats, offered next to nothing in attack and nine minutes into the second half Jimenez grabbed his second goal



A superb pass from Pereira found the Mexico striker in the box and the former Wolves striker held of a weak challenge from former Fulham loanee Ola Aina before finishing with an audacious back-heel

Iwobi capped his impressive performance with his second goal of the game and his third in as many matches when he side-footed home a low Harry Wilson cross.



Skipper Tom Cairney added some extra gloss to the scoreline with a late fifth goal after good work again from the excellent Pereira to cap off a memorable night for Marco Silva’s men.