EPL: Eberechi Eze’s goal dents Liverpool title hope

Liverpool suffered a major blow to their Premier League title hopes as they were shockingly beaten 1-0 by Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Eberechi Eze finished a smart team move for Crystal Palace early in the game for Oliver Glasner’s visitors in Sunday’s early kickoff.

And though Jurgen Klopp’s side pushed hard for the equaliser, their wastefulness in front of goal proved costly with Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah among those culpable.

Palace had chances to extend their lead, Jean-Philippe Mateta having one effort cleared off the line by Andy Robertson and another saved superbly by the returning Alisson but they did not need a second.

The three points lift them above Brentford into 14th.

But the consequences for Liverpool are more significant.

Having started the day in third, this was an opportunity to move back to the top of the Premier League table.

Instead, they risk falling off the pace, Klopp’s final season in danger of finishing in disappointment.