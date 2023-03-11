EPL: Chelsea extend winning run with victory at struggling Leicester

Chelsea have made it three straight wins in all competitions with a 3-1 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.



Fresh from booking their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last week, the Blues picked up their second successive win in the Premier League, proving too strong for Leicester at the King Power Stadium.



Patson Daka cancelled out an opener from Ben Chilwell to leave the two teams level, but Graham Potter’s side then scored twice more through Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic to secure the victory.



Leicester finished the match with 10 men, meanwhile, with Wout Faes given his marching orders in the 87th minute due to a second bookable offence.



Chelsea remain 10th in the Premier League table, 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, while Leicester have slipped to 16th, with the Foxes only one point outside of the relegation zone, having now lost their last four league fixtures.



After a slow start at the King Power Stadium, Chelsea made the breakthrough in the 11th minute through Chilwell, who managed to squeeze a volley past Danny Ward after Kalidou Koulibaly had delivered a deep cross.



Leicester should have equalised three minutes later when James Maddison delivered a brilliant free kick onto the head of Daniel Amartey, but the 28-year-old somehow missed the target.



The two teams then took it in turns to hit the woodwork, with Joao Felix striking the post for Chelsea before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall saw an effort deflect off Koulibaly and onto the crossbar.



Chelsea thought that they had doubled their advantage in the 34th minute when Felix converted a cross from Ruben Loftus-Cheek, but the Portugal international was offside.



Instead, it was Leicester that game’s second goal, with Daka finding the bottom corner with a brilliant strike after Felix had lost the ball on the edge of the penalty box.



Kepa Arrizabalaga made a brilliant save to deny Maddison in the 41st minute, and Chelsea then took the lead in the sixth minute of added time at the end of the first period, with Havertz lifting the ball over Ward after being released by a brilliant Enzo Fernandez pass.



Ward did well to keep out an effort from Wesley Fofana early in the second period, before Conor Gallagher had to clear one off his own line down the other end after Harry Souttar had deflected a Dewsbury-Hall effort towards the Chelsea goal with Kepa missing the ball.



Both teams then had opportunities with 20 minutes left, Ward keeping out a header from Havertz, before Kepa managed to deny Dewsbury-Hall, who scuffed his effort inside the box.



Mykhaylo Mudryk thought that he had scored his first Chelsea goal in the 75th minute when he fired the ball into the back of the net, but the offside flag denied him.



The Blues did manage to find a third in the 78th minute, though, with Kovacic firing a volley past Ward after Mudryk had picked out his teammate with a clever header from a Havertz cross.



It then went from bad to worse for the home side in the latter stages when Faes picked up a second yellow card for a poor challenge on Carney Chukwuemeka.



Leicester will continue their league campaign away to Brentford next Saturday, while Chelsea will welcome relegation-threatened Everton to Stamford Bridge on the same afternoon.