EPL: Bournemouth pip Newcastle

A Steve Cook header two minutes into injury time has given Bournemouth a 1-0 win over Newcastle United in Saturday’s Premier League encounter at St James’ Park.

The opening stages of the game saw the Magpies dominate proceedings as Matt Ritchie forced a save from Asmir Begovic after just six minutes.

Dwight Gayle, meanwhile, latched on to Ritchie’s cross in the 13th minute and nodded goalwards, only for the effort to come off a defender and go out for a corner.

The Cherries struggled to get into gear as they continued to repel Newcastle, with Ritchie firing against the post and Gayle poking home on the rebound, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Before the interval, however, Eddie Howe’s side managed to click and soon had Rob Elliot under threat as Marc Pugh, Josh King and Callum Wilson were thwarted by the Magpies stopper.

However, Bournemouth soon found their stride and were dominating their opponents by the latter stages of the game, with Wilson missing a one-on-one and Pugh hitting the post.

In the 92nd minute, the visitors were rewarded for their pressure as an Andrew Surman corner was glanced home by Cook to prompt huge celebrations among the travelling contingent.

The result sees Bournemouth edge up to 16th place in the table, while Newcastle slip down to 11th place.