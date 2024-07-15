Enugu: Group alleges marginalisation ahead of council polls

Ahead of the local government election in Enugu State, a group, Imilike Unity Forum (IUF) has alleged the marginalisation of the people of Imilike ward in Udenu local government area of the state.

According to the group, since 1999, when democracy was restored in Nigeria, they have only been at the periphery of political leadership in the area compared to their two neighbours in Ezimo and Uduledem wards who they alleged have been swimming in the ocean of political abundance.

This was contained in a statement by the Edo branch of the group signed by Chief Kevin Okete, Okenwa 1 Imilike Nnaogene and released to journalists in Benin City.

According to the statement, the only politically relevant position the Imilike people have occupied has been deputy chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and Secretary of the party in the South East Zone despite being hugely members of the party and one of the most populated with four autonomous community as one ward.

Conversely, the group said Ezimo ward for instance had produced two development centre chairman and a caretaker chairman for the local government area, and currently holding the deputy governorship position of the state.

Also Read:

They also alleged that Uduledem ward has produced Development center chairman of the local government area, produced Post –Primary School Management Board and a three term member of the state house of assembly in the immediate past dispensation.

“So it is obvious that the people of Imilike ward are only allowed to be party members of a party that ushered in the current democratic dispensation and has continuously been in the party in Enugu state.

“You can imagine the level of development these people who have occupied these various positions in these other wards would have used their positions to bring to their people while Imilike people look helplessly; this need to change for equity and fairness which democracy preaches,” the statement partly read.

Post Views: 0