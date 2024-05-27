Enugu fixes date for local government poll

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission has fixed October 5, 2024 for election into Local Government Councils.

The date was unveiled in a statement by Prof. Christian Ngwu, the Chairman of the state electoral commission.

Ngwu advised registered political parties and the general public to obtain election guidelines and other details from the ENSIEC headquarters.

“The election will be conducted to fill 17 Chairmanship seats and 260 ward Councillorship positions across the state,” the statement said.