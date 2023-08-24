Enugu appoints General Manager/CEO for Rangers FC

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on Wednesday approved the appointment of Amobi Ezeaku as the Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Rangers International FC of Enugu.
This was contained in a statement on Wednesday by the Secretary to State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia.
The statement also reflected the appointment of 12 other appointees into various boards and parastatals in the state.
According to the statement, the appointment of the Rangers former team manager takes immediate effect.
Ezeaku was the Rangers FC youngest team manager in Nigeria Professional Football League when the team won the league and Aiteo cups in 2016 and 2018, after over three decades of waiting.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ezeaku just returned to the country after successfully completing studies and earning UEFA and FIFA Masters certificates in club management.