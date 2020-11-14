The Ekiti State Judicial Panel on Human Rights Violations by Police Officers and other persons says it will take a critical look at all petitions before making its recommendations.

The Chairman of the Panel, Justice Cornelius Akintayo, made this known in an interview with a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Ado Ekiti.

The Chairman said all parties involved in the petitions would be invited, adding that the panel would not sacrifice justice at the altar of expediency.

He hinted that matters before the panel were on violation of the fundamental human rights of complainants.

He advised complainants and lawyers to give utmost priorities to the cases by being punctual at the sittings of the panel.

NAN.