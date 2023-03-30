eNaira: CBN, Bankers Committee take sensitisation to markets

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in collaboration with the Bankers Committee, has begun its sensitisation and public enlightenment in Kano markets, to enhance the adoption of eNaira.

The team, comprising CBN staff and representatives of some commercial banks, took the campaign to Singer Market Wednesday in Kano metropolis.

During the sensitisation, the Branch Manager of Access Bank, Ijeoma Ora, urged Nigerians to accept the CBN’s digital currency, “as it is a very good platform for customers and buyers”.

Ora said the sensitisation was aimed at educating residents and encouraging them to start using the eNaira for financial transactions.

“The eNaira is the same thing as the naira that all Nigerians use. It does the same work as the naira and it is accepted everywhere,” she explained.

Also, Abdullahi Sheidu of Heritage Bank, said they were at the market to promote eNaira awareness by intimating traders of the idea, aim, benefits and use of the eNaira application for everyday transaction.

According to him, the campaign will also improve their knowledge of the digital currency.

Brand Ambassador for eNaira, Kannywood actor, Yakubu Muhammad, urged traders to embrace the eNaira as a means of transaction that is safe and efficient.

He said the outreach was aimed at engaging and educating the public on the eNaira and other monetary policies of the CBN.

