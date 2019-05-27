Emirates, the world’s fastest growing airline, has demonstrated its priority attention to Nigerian children by hosting a dedicated Children’s Day and exclusive screening of a blockbuster movie: “Aladdin.”

The children were treated to a full day of entertainment and inspiration at the spectacular Children’s Day event in Maryland Mall, Lagos.

The special Children’s Day package included movie screening, special cake cutting, positive interactions, display of a model aircraft, visualisation of the Emirates flying experience and one on one with the Emirates Regional Manager West Africa, Afzal Parambil.

Some of the children dressed in specially made Emirates pilot and cabin crew uniforms expressed their aspirations to not only pursue aviation careers but to also fly actual Emirates planes someday.

The children felt encouraged to dream and work towards those dreams.

Parambil said: “We can think of no better way to celebrate the special young travellers in our lives than by bringing the joy of movies to life.

“Whether they are flying with family or alone, we ensure that children always have an unforgettable experience on Emirates.

“We always want to make the journey as enjoyable as the destination.

“We recognise young travellers as one of our most important customers.

“We know how challenging it can be for parents to keep their children occupied and happy on flights.

“We have ensured that every aspect of the travel experience is catered for, from toys and kids’ entertainment to special meals on board, and even family check-in areas.

“We are committed to ensuring a smooth travel experience for families.”

The Emirates award-winning “ice” offers a wide variety of children’s programming, including the very best movies and television from Disney, Cartoon Network, CBeebies and Nickelodeon channels plus much more.

For young music fans, Emirates offers a great selection with hundreds of channels of music available.

Young travellers on Emirates also receive specially designed colourful headphones for a better fit and improved sound quality.

To fuel a sense of wonder and imagination, Emirates has developed its own set of toys for children, which includes: Fly With Me Cuddle Buddy, a soft comfort blanket for infants; Fly With Me Animal Tin Cases, with magnets and activity sheets for toddlers; and Fly With Me Lonely Planet Kids case for older children featuring a fold-out board game, spinner, ID holder, lanyard, gadget stand and pen.

Other attractions for children and infants on Emirates include: priority boardings, special fares for those aged two to 11, and 10kg free baggage allowance for infants not occupying a seat.

Parambil added: “Emirates celebrates children beyond Children’s Day.

“On every Emirates flight, we clearly demonstrate the importance of children.”

Emirates flies 14 times a week from Lagos to Dubai (two flights per day), and four times a week from Abuja to Dubai.