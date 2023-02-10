Emir of Ilorin calms residents amidst cash, fuel scarcity

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari has expressed concerns over the numerous socio-economic hardships orchestrated by the unavailability of the newly-redesigned naira notes.

The Emir appealed to the people of Kwara to remain calm in spite of the scarcity of cash, scarcity of fuel and grueling preparation for the general elections.

In a statement issued by his Spokesman, Malam Abdulazeez Arowona in Ilorin, Emir Sulu-Gambari, also Chairman, Kwara Council of Chiefs, urged the people to allow peace to reign before, during and after the general elections.

Sulu-Gambari called on parents and guardians to counsel their children and wards to be law-abiding, especially to constitute authorities and to desist from any acts capable of causing crises.

He stressed that there was the need for tolerance, perseverance and adequate support on the part of the public for Nigeria to enjoy democratic advancements in the face of challenges.

“Irrespective of our social status and religious belief, let us all stand on the path of peace and harmony to avoid disarray of government programmes and actions.

“As traditional rulers, myself and my colleagues are deeply touched and aware of the various challenges faced by the general public, especially people at the grassroots.

“It is my belief that the government is making efforts to address the ugly situation.

“I appeal to the people of Ilorin emirate and Kwara at large to remain calm and disallow anyone to use them to cause political unrest in the state,” he said.

The Emir noted that democracy would grow and become sustainable only in an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity and urged political parties to game by the rules.

“Voters should also exercise their rights in a peaceful manner and vote for candidates of their choice without fear,’’ the emir stressed.

Sulu-Gambari also appealed to politicians and their supporters not to overheat the polity in their quests for votes from the electorates, adding that no society could grow amidst rancour and disorderliness.

He also urged INEC to remain neutral and unbiased and ensure that the 2023 general elections were free, fair and credible.