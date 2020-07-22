Eminent journalist, Ibrahim Modibbo, has commiserated with the family of lawyer, seasoned Banker and accomplished politician, Alhaji Adamu Modibbo, who died over the weekend.

The journalist with over 30 years experience, penned his tribute to the late Modibbo, on Wednesday.

With the title: “As Modibbo finally bows,” he wrote:

I am deeply shocked and yet to come to terms with the realities that Alhaji Adamu Modibbo, a consummate lawyer, a seasoned Banker and an accomplished politician has finally bowed to the jaws and fangs of death at the weekend.

To say that I still have profound regard and respect for Adamu Modibbo is merely an understatement. As a Democrat of conscience, the late politician, with best tradition of clinical human relations exuded infectious charm, strength of character, and virtues of humility in his dealings with people.

In both content and character, Adamu Modibbo lived a successful life with strings of personal achievements that are devoid of scandalous corruption and deceptive impunity. While some people are still struggling from low self-esteem, past emotional trauma and reacting on impulses, Modibbo was a stable and compassionate compatriot with clear demonstration of vision and mission as an agent of change. As a lawyer, the deceased undertook a long intellectual journey that explored legal threshold of common law for the common good of the people. As a Banker, he contributed significantly towards the evolution of modern Banking in clarity of thought and deep knowledge of its ethics and etiquette for the good of Nigeria and the Banking industry.

As a politician, Modibbo had a tall dream laced with strategic thinking and careful plots of it’s execution of he had the mandate, but alas! Right from day one when I met him, I saw an upright persona with character trait of a bridge builder, grassroot mobilizer, a liberal philanthropist and a charitable politician with a passion for community development.

Though sharing common ancestry and historical legacies, I first met Alhaji Adamu Modibbo in Abuja in the late 90’s when I was the political Editor of DailyTrust Newspapers. As an avid reader of Trust then, he was always reading my writings and one day, I got a call from him requesting to see me. When we met in his office, he commended my efforts in journalism profession and gave words of encouragement and support to achieve greater heights. From then on, we became friends with extended family visits.

A very modest, amiably humble and unassuming personality, Modibbo’s death has created a big vacuum in the political equation of Adamawa state as his desire and aspiration to govern the state could not be materialized. After so many trials, he had courage of conviction that one day, it could be his turn to be a Governor of Adamawa state. What happened last weekend became the vanity of life and limit to aspiration.

I recall with painful nostalgia when I saw him last along with his dependable ally, Honourable Umara Kumalia, former leader of the House of Representatives at the wedding fathia of the daughter of Alhaji Aliyu Isma’ila Numan, a retired Federal Permanent Secretary and the son of the FCT Minister Alhaji Muhammad Bello.

Although the wedding was low keyed due to the current pandemic of COVID 19, Modibbo was there with Kumalia full of life and as agile as a stallion. I never knew nor had the premonition that the wedding will be a “parting gift” as we exchanged pleasantries after a “long time no see”.

I want to appreciate personal calls placed to me as an extended member of the deceased to sympathize and offer prayers to Allah for the repose of his soul at this moment of monumental grief. The former Governor of Adamawa state HE Boni Haruna and High Chief Medan Teneke called to offer condolences which I graciously received on behalf of Modibbos’ globally.

As I mourn this personal loss, I pray to Allah to forgive his sins and reward his good deeds with Aljanna firdaus as a final abode, ameen Ya Allah. May the immediate family, friends and associates find comfort in our moments of grief and the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss ameen Ya Allah.

Wamin kullu nafsin za’ikatul maut: Every life must test death, so is Adamu Modibbo’s destiny with Allah last weekend.

Lastly, I condole with Adamawa people worldwide and FCT in particular over the death of one of our own.