Emefiele: We’re probing fight between our operatives, Prisons —DSS

The Department of State Services is probing the fight between its operatives and those of the Nigerian Prisons Services at the premises of the Lagos State High Court.

The development was revealed in a statement by the spokesman of the secret police, Dr. Peter Afunanya, on Wednesday.

Afunanya said the DSS did not authorise the operation given its respect for the judiciary.

He said: “The Service did not and would never encourage the incident under reference; the Service has tremendous respect for the judiciary as an arm and institution of government and will not go out of its way to undermine it.

“The DSS recognises the judiciary as a critical component in nation-building, national development and security management.

“Also, the Service has a robust working relationship with sister security and law enforcement agencies, including the Prisons.

“While noting that the personnel from both agencies exhibited undue overzealousness, the Service has further initiated detailed investigations into the matter.

“This is with a view to identifying the role played by specific persons as well as undertaking disciplinary actions, if necessary and drawing some lessons going forward.

“For emphasis, the DSS has not broken any law in handling the Emefiele’s case, despite efforts by some elements to skew the narratives to the contrary.

“The Service had since alerted the public of sinister plots to discredit its leadership. In pursuit of its assignments, it will strive to remain professional, maintain ethical standards and high sense of discipline.

“The Service will ensure that it will not be used for clout and fame chasing or delusional heroism.

“It will, however, remain focused on its national security mandate and, therefore, enjoin well-meaning Nigerians to support it in achieving the desired security goals for the nation. It is imperative to note that we have no other country but Nigeria. We should join hands with love and tolerance, to build it.”