Emefiele released after meeting bail conditions

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after meeting the bail conditions set by the court.

The former CBN boss was released after the hearing on Friday before the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State.

After the hearing, Emefiele was allowed to go home by the EFCC in whose custody he had been.

Also Read:

Friday’s court proceedings, as earlier reported by The Eagle Online, was before Justice Rahman Oshodi, who ruled on his bail application and admitted him to bail in the sum of N50 million with two sureties in like sum.