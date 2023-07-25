Trending
Emefiele pleads not guilty to firearm charge

Suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele
The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has pleaded not guilty before a Federal High Court in Lagos to a charge of illegal possession of firearms brought against him by the Federal Government.

Emefiele was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on possession of unlicensed firearms. 

More details on this news website soon.

