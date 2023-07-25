Emefiele pleads not guilty to firearm charge

The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has pleaded not guilty before a Federal High Court in Lagos to a charge of illegal possession of firearms brought against him by the Federal Government.
Emefiele was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on possession of unlicensed firearms.
