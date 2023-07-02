Elon Musk sets reading limits for all categories of Twitter users

The Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Elon Musk, has set temporary limits on the social media platform to address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation.

Musk made the announcement on his Twitter page on Saturday, revealing the limits for all categories of users.

He said Verified accounts are temporarily limited to reading 6,000 posts a day, adding that the unverified accounts and new unverified accounts are limited to reading 600 posts a day and 300 posts per day respectively.

He said: “To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:

– Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

– Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

– New unverified accounts to 300/day.”

Musk revealed this on Saturday hours after the social media platform suffered from a global outage.

His clarification came as millions of users across the globe suffered a major outage globally, which prevented thousands of users from accessing the social media platform.

According to the outage monitor website, Down Detector, more than 7,000 users reported issues with Twitter.