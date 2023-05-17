Electrician jailed 12 months for stealing loud speaker from Mosque

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court in Abuja, on Wednesday sentenced a 27-year-old electrician, Abdullazeez Abdulkawil to 12 months imprisonment for stealing a loud speaker from a Mosque.

Abdulkawil pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and theft and begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Malam Saminu Suleiman, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N60,000, and warned him to desist from committing crime in the future.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada told the court that the complainant, Sani Yusuf of the same address reported the matter at the Dutse Alhaji Police station on April 30.

Ogada said the convict criminally trespassed into a Mosque in Dutse Makaranta, Abuja and stole a loud speaker worth N30,000.

He said the defendant stole the loud speaker and sold it for N2, 000 to a scavenger.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code.