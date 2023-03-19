Election: Police arrest 17 suspects in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos State say 17 persons, including a woman were arrested during the governorship and Houses of Assembly elections for various offences.

The command`s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

NAN reports that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Idowu Owohunwa, on Saturday told newsmen that the list of persons arrested was being compiled and would be released on Sunday.

The spokesperson said those arrested were involved in 21 cases which include, attack on INEC officials, vandalism and ballot box snatching.

Others are, fake INEC ID possession, conduct likely to cause breach of peace, assault occasioning harm and illegal possession of firearms.

Hundeyin said that all 17 suspects have been taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti-Yaba for further investigation.

He said those guilty of electoral offences would be handed over to INEC for prosecution, while those for other criminal offences would be charged to court.