El-Rufai’s son attacks Gov. Sani after revealing huge debt left by his father

Bashir, one of the sons of the immediate-past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has attacked the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, after he revealed the huge debt burden he inherited.

He took to his X handle to react after Governor Sani at a town hall meeting revealed the debt he inherited from el-Rufai.

He listed the debts to include $587 million, N85 billion and 115 contractual liabilities, adding that this was one of the reasons he may not be able to pay salaries.

In a series of posts on his X handle, Bashir el-Rufai tweeted: “These guys have realised that they are wholly incompetent and the only way to mask the nonsense is to deflect.

“From a Governor that is always sleeping in Abuja to a litany of incompetent aides that were only rewarded for foolish political reasons.

“FYI: He was the Senator from Kaduna who lobbied & approved the loans.

“One would think that from all the FAAC allocations these unserious clowns have changed to dollars, debt would be the least of their problems.

“The current administration in Kaduna is building a banquet hall for 7BN naira and is lamenting about debt left by the previous administration.”