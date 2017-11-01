The Nigerian Online Newspaper


Crime

EKSU cult killings: Fayose places N1m ransom on culprits

By The Eagle Online
The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has offered to give N1 million to anyone with credible information that can lead to the arrest of the cultists responsible for the murder of two students of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.
This was disclosed on Tuesday night by the Special Adviser on Public Communications and New Media to Fayose, Lere Olayinka.
Related Stories

EKSU killings: Fayose seeks death sentence for cultists

Group warns Fayose against planned retrenchment of workers

Ekiti NMA clamps down on quacks, illegal medical centres 

Olayinka said anyone with such information should call or send sms to: 07031904798.
He said the information provided will be treated discreetly and identity of whoever offers such information will be protected, adding: “Let’s work together to protect the lives of residents of Ekiti State.”

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship..
Click HERE For Details.


The Eagle Online