Ekiti traditional rulers pledge to support Oyebanji on tourism development

The Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers has pledged their full support and commitment to collaborate with the Governor Biodun Oyebanji on the development of tourism within the state.

The Obas made the commitment in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday while welcoming Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, Director-General of the Bureau of Tourism Development.

Ojo-Lanre said that he was in the Oba’s Chamber to spread the tourism gospel of Governor Biodun Oyebanji who believes that tourism is not only an economic activity but a powerful weapon to develop, empower, employ, and generate revenue.

He pointed out the importance of tourism in enhancing socio-economic development and attracting investments into the state.

Amb Ojo-Lanre pointed out the significant role that the tourism industry plays in generating employment opportunities and fostering cultural preservation within local communities.

He said that for Ekiti State to successfully implement her tourism vision, “we need the full support and collaboration with you, the representatives of Olodumare and the divine custodians of our heritage, protectors of value and promoters of our culture which are the tourism menu which the Bureau is set up to promote and showcase to the world for economic buoyancy.”

ALSO READ:

Man gets 12 strokes of cane for stealing ceiling fans

UPDATED: Old, new Naira notes remain legal tender – Supreme Court

Police arrest 15 suspected members of arms manufacturing syndicate in Benue

Amb Ojo-Lanre highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Ekiti State, viewing it as a valuable asset that can contribute to the growth of the tourism industry.

He emphasized the need for collective efforts and collaboration between the government, traditional institutions, tourism stakeholders, and the local communities to achieve sustainable development in the tourism sector.

The Chairman of Ekiti State Traditional Council, Oba Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro, the Olojudo of Ido Ekiti commended Governor Oyebanji for developing an all-inclusive tourism policy that recognises the immense position of traditional rulers in tourism development.

He commended Amb Ojo-Lanre for his proactive approach and strides in promoting and showcasing the state’s cultural heritage, historical sites, and natural attractions.

The Obas expressed their enthusiasm in collaborating with Governor Oyebanji to further enhance the tourism potential of Ekiti State, and pledged their continued support, promising to actively participate in tourism-related activities, events, and initiatives initiated by the state government.

Tunde Dada, a tourism consultant in Ekiti state said that this collaborative effort between the government, traditional rulers, and the tourism development agency marks a significant milestone in the journey towards positioning Ekiti State as a top-notch tourist destination.

He said, “It showcases the shared vision and determination to unlock the tremendous potential of Ekiti State’s tourism sector, creating a positive impact on the economy and the lives of the people.”